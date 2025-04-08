Report: Robert Pattinson favored to join cast of ‘Dune 3’

Mary Pat Thompson
April 8, 2025
It seems Robert Pattinson may be heading to Arrakis.

The actor is being considered to join the cast of Dune 3, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that no formal offer has been sent, but there is strong interest for Pattinson to join the ensemble. There is no word on who he would play, although the role is expected to be significant.

This potential casting would add another A-lister to an already star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya.

Director Denis Villeneuve is still putting the finishing touches on the script for the third installment of the film series based on Frank Herbert's sci-fi books. The franchise comes from Legendary and Warner Bros.

The Dune universe has been expanded into multiple formats. In addition to the films Dune and Dune: Part Two, a TV series set in the same universe launched in November 2024. Called Dune: Prophecy, it released on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

Dune 3 is expected to start filming in the summer.

