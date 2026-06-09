Report Says Child Well-Being Is Declining

An annual report released yesterday says the well-being of children in the U.S. is declining.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT report looks at family finances, education, health, and home and community conditions.

The private philanthropy group ranks Mississippi last for children well-being, just below New Mexico.

New Hampshire ranks best overall, with Massachusetts next.

The report says most states are worse off than they were five years ago, with education taking the biggest hit.