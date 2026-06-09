Report Says Child Well-Being Is Declining

Report Says Child Well-Being Is Declining
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 9, 2026

An annual report released yesterday says the well-being of children in the U.S. is declining.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT report looks at family finances, education, health, and home and community conditions.

The private philanthropy group ranks Mississippi last for children well-being, just below New Mexico.

New Hampshire ranks best overall, with Massachusetts next.

The report says most states are worse off than they were five years ago, with education taking the biggest hit.

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews

Price of Gas Is Falling In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 8, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital