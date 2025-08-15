Report Shows NH Ranks Last In Education Spending

Report Shows NH Ranks Last In Education Spending
A new report is showing that New Hampshire ranks last in the country when it comes to education spending.

The Granite State allocates just over 46-hundred dollars for each full-time student, which is far below the national average of 11-thousand 700 dollars.

Experts claim low spending on education could impact university tuition, enrollments and the Granite State’s economy.

There are also concerns the new state budget could reduce funding even further.

