Report Shows State Mired In Affordability Crisis
October 22, 2025

A new report is revealing that the Granite State is currently mired in an affordability crisis.

The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute says the typical household income didn’t cover the bare essentials for a family of four last year.

Experts say between 2005 and 2024, prices in the Northeast surged for several things such as food, medical care, housing, transportation and education.

Although the median household income has risen during that time, salaries haven’t kept up with rising costs.

