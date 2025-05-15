Republican hardliners threaten to derail GOP bill encompassing Trump’s agenda

Politics News
ay O'Brien, John Parkinson, Lauren Peller, and Arthur Jones II, ABC News
May 15, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A mega-bill encompassing President Donald Trump's legislative agenda appears to be in jeopardy as several Republican hardliners on Thursday signaled their opposition to advancing the package out of the House Budget Committee later this week.

"I am voting no," Republican Rep. Ralph Norman said Thursday afternoon, citing concerns about the bill adding to a bloated national debt.

With Republican Rep. Brandon Gill expected to be absent, the GOP can only afford to lose one vote in the House Budget Committee to advance the bill. The committee is slated to convene Friday morning.

Norman, who has had his arm twisted to fall in line on more than one occasion, said fellow Republican Rep. Chip Roy plans to vote no and "thinks" Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia will vote against advancing the bill as well. Oklahoma Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen, a member of the House Budget Committee, appeared skeptical about the bill moving forward.

"We have a duty to know the true cost of this legislation before advancing it. If we are to operate in truth, we must have true numbers -- even if that means taking some more time to obtain that truth," he said on X, echoing similar concerns raised by Roy.

Republicans will "go back to work" if the bill fails out of committee Friday, Norman said.

Should the bill make it out of committee, Speaker Mike Johnson still faces a tough road ahead as the Republican majority can withstand three no votes from within their ranks before losing sufficient support for passage. The effort to pass the Trump-backed bill is another crucial test of Johnson's speakership as he works to unify his divided conference.

Earlier Thursday, Johnson held a high-stakes meeting to hash out the remaining sticking points related to Medicaid and tax reform -- key components of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" -- that have so far prevented leadership from locking down sufficient support for the bill's passage.

Johnson told reporters after the meeting that Republicans had "a very thoughtful discussion," adding that he plans to work through the weekend to come to what's been an elusive consensus on the SALT caps -- the amount of state and local taxes that can be written off on federal tax returns -- as moderates draw a red line opposing the proposed $30,000 cap on those deductions.

"I think everyone would agree that it was productive and that we are moving the ball forward," Johnson said, adding he is striving "to meet the equilibrium point that everyone can be satisfied with."

On Thursday morning, House Republicans formally unveiled the text of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" -- a 1,116-page mega-bill.

Johnson said earlier that he's not budging on the Memorial Day target to dispatch the mega-bill from the House.

Johnson claimed Republicans are aiming to pass the package in a "deficit-neutral way" when pressed if the package will add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

"If you do more on SALT, you have to find more in savings," he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Democratic leaders vow to kill colleague’s effort to impeach Trump

Lalee Ibssa, ABC News
May. 14, 2025
Politics News

Democrats say it’s a ‘sad day for DHS’ under Kristi Noem’s leadership in fiery House hearing

Luke Barr, ABC News
May. 14, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital