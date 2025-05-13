Republicans dodge, laugh off questions about Trump’s gift plane from Qatar

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Republicans were on Capitol Hill Monday night as they dodged or laughed off ABC News' exclusive reporting that President Donald Trump was considering accepting a luxury jet as a gift from the Qatari government to potentially use as Air Force One.

While several senators avoided questions or made jokes, few were willing to give a full-throated defense of the proposed gift.

Like most Republicans, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., initially said she didn't know enough about the story to comment but called it "an interesting one."

When ABC News told her that Trump intended to use the gifted plane as Air Force One, she broke into laughter. "It might make me consider the appropriateness of that? Yes," she said.

Asked if she had security concerns about its use as Air Force One, she broke out laughing and said, "Well, they better sweep that plane from front to back."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., made a tongue-in-cheek comment of his own when asked about security concerns.

"Well, I think it'd be better if it were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America," he said.

Majority Leader John Thune said he needed more information on the reports before he could make an appropriate assessment. "I don't know enough about it yet and I don't know that it's -- I don't know if there's -- any offer. I'm sure if and when we have more information, we'll sort it out," Thune said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to comment, saying he didn't have enough information. "I'm not going to comment on it," Johnson said, adding, "I haven't seen all the details about it."

When asked about the price tag of the potential gift -- an estimated $400 million – Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., sidestepped the issue.

"I think we ought to follow the law, whatever that is," he said. "Well, France gave us the Statue of Liberty," Kennedy told reporters.

