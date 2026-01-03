Republicans largely back Trump on Venezuela action, Democrats decry it as unjustified

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to members of the media as he leaves the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on December 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Top congressional leaders -- comprising the "Gang of 8" -- did not receive a briefing from the administration before the U.S. strike in Venezuela began, multiple sources told ABC News Saturday morning.

Per one source, the Department of Defense notified congressional staff after the operation started.

Weeks ago, President Donald Trump indicated he wouldn’t brief lawmakers in advance of any land operations in Venezuela because he was worried they would “leak."

Early congressional reaction largely split along party lines.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio worked the phones Saturday morning to shore up support among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Notably, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee initially seemed critical of the action being taken without authorization by Congress.

"I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force," Lee posted on X.

But later, Lee followed up his post saying he had spoken by phone with Rubio about and was now comfortable with the administration's authority to take action.

"Just got off the phone with @SecRubio He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised," Lee wrote.

He also said that Rubio told him he anticipates "no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, echoed Lee's comments after saying he, too, had spoken with Rubio.

"Nicolas Maduro wasn’t just an illegitimate dictator; he also ran a vast drug-trafficking operation. That’s why he was indicted in U.S. court nearly six years ago for drug trafficking and narco-terrorism," Cotton posted on X. "I just spoke to @SecRubio, who confirmed that Maduro is in U.S. custody and will face justice for his crimes against our citizens. I commend President Trump and our brave troops and law-enforcement officers for this incredible operation."

Later, speaking to Fox News, Cotton said, "Congress doesn't need to be notified ever time the executive branch is making an arrest. And that's exactly what happened this morning in Venezuela, and now Maduro is going to come to the United States, and he's going to face justice."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement he has spoken to Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in "the last several hours" -- calling the military action in Venezuela "decisive" and a "justified operation that will protect American lives."

Johnson said the Trump administration is working to schedule briefings next week when Congress returns to Washington after the holiday break.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said in a statement that he had spoken with Rubio as well and argued Trump's actions were undertaken as part of "the execution of a valid Department of Justice warrant."

"President Trump’s decisive action to disrupt the unacceptable status quo and apprehend Maduro, through the execution of a valid Department of Justice warrant, is an important first step to bring him to justice for the drug crimes for which he has been indicted in the United States," Thune said.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, countered that Rubio had denied regime change was the administration's goal.

"Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, but I have seen no evidence that his presidency poses a threat that would justify military action without Congressional authorization, nor have I heard a strategy for the day after and how we will prevent Venezuela from descending into chaos," he said in a statement. "Secretary Rubio repeatedly denied to Congress that the Administration intended to force regime change in Venezuela. The Administration must immediately brief Congress on its plan to ensure stability in the region and its legal justification for this decision."

In a statement Saturday morning, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, one of the Senate's most vocal advocates for congressional war authorizations, issued a scathing statement on Trump's actions in Venezuela and called for Congress to take up his resolution that would block the use of the U.S. armed forces to engage in hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.

“Where will this go next? Will the President deploy our troops to protect Iranian protesters? To enforce the fragile ceasefire in Gaza? To battle terrorists in Nigeria? To seize Greenland or the Panama Canal? To suppress Americans peacefully assembling to protest his policies?" Kaine said.

"Trump has threatened to do all this and more and sees no need to seek legal authorization from people’s elected legislature before putting servicemembers at risk," he said.

Kaine, along with California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and co-sponsor GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, introduced a war powers resolution last month to block the use of the U.S. military to engage in hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.

That legislation is ready to be called up for a vote. The Senate returns to Washington next week on Monday, while the House returns on Tuesday.

Last month, Republicans defeated two Democratic war powers resolutions that attempted to reign in the president’s military actions in the Caribbean and East Pacific.

The first measure, H. Con. Res. 61, would direct the president to remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere unless a declaration of war or authorization to use military force for such purpose has been enacted.

That resolution was authored by the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks. A vote failed on Dec. 17 by a count of 210-216, with two Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats opposed to the measure.

"This action is also a violation of international law and further undermines America’s global standing," Meeks, D-N.Y., stated Saturday following the operation. "Congress must reassert its constitutional role before this escalation leads to greater instability, chaos, and unnecessary risk to American lives."

A separate war powers resolution, H. Con. Res. 64 -- championed by Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern and written to address hostilities with Venezuela, narrowly failed by a vote of 211-213, with three Republicans voting in favor -- at odds with the rest of the House Republican Conference. One moderate Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, voted to defeat the measure alongside Republicans.

On Saturday, McGovern argued the strikes are illegal.

"Without authorization from Congress, and with the vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified, illegal strike on Venezuela," he posted on X.

While congressional Republicans overwhelmingly expressed support for the Trump administration's operation to capture Maduro, at least three House Republicans put out critical statements of the action.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky posted on X: "If this action were constitutionally sound, the Attorney General wouldn’t be tweeting that they’ve arrested the President of a sovereign country and his wife for possessing guns in violation of a 1934 U.S. firearm law."

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska posted on X, in part, "My main concern is now Russia will use this to justify their illegal and barbaric military actions against Ukraine, or China to justify an invasion of Taiwan. Freedom and rule of law were defended last night, but dictators will try to exploit this to rationalize their selfish objectives."

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted, in part, "If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?"

She added, "And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? Ironically cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S.

Greene continued, "Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong."

