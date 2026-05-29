Republicans Reach Deal On Enrollment Bill
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Republicans in the NH State House say an agreement is reached on a measure allowing students to attend any public school in New Hampshire.
Terms of an amended deal would cap open enrollment at 500 students statewide.
But Democrats claim if this change is made, it would put an additional burden on school districts.
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is also questioning the measure and isn’t promising to sign it if it reaches her desk