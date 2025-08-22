Rescue operation underway after tour bus crashes in Upstate New York: Governor

(PEMBROKE, N.Y.) -- A rescue operation is underway following a collision involving a tour bus in Upstate New York on Friday, officials said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, near Buffalo, according to New York State Police. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been "briefed on the tragic tour bus accident" and that a rescue is underway.

"My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved," she said in a statement on X.

Authorities have not released any details on possible injuries in the crash.

All lanes on the thruway at Pembroke were closed due to the crash.

"Expect heavy delays and alternate routes of travel," New York State Police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

