Reserve judge to handle cases of Milwaukee judge arrested by FBI, court says

Politics News
Ahmad Hemingway and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
April 28, 2025
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, WI) -- A reserve judge will be appointed to take over the cases of Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant, according to a Milwaukee County official.

The county's chief judge, Carl Ashley, said late Sunday that a reserve judge would take over Dugan's calendar on Monday morning. The reserve judge was not named in the statement released to media.

Dugan, a judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, was arrested on Friday over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest" the week prior, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Patel said on social media that the FBI believes "Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse."

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement that two FBI agents arrested Dugan "for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid arrest" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"No one is above the law," Bondi said on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Democrats press White House over potential ‘insider trading’ before Trump tariff pause

Isabella Murray, ABC News
Apr. 28, 2025
Politics News

Noem says Secret Service arrested the person who stole her bag

Luke Barr, ABC News
Apr. 28, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital