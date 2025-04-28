Reserve judge to handle cases of Milwaukee judge arrested by FBI, court says

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, WI) -- A reserve judge will be appointed to take over the cases of Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant, according to a Milwaukee County official.

The county's chief judge, Carl Ashley, said late Sunday that a reserve judge would take over Dugan's calendar on Monday morning. The reserve judge was not named in the statement released to media.

Dugan, a judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, was arrested on Friday over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest" the week prior, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Patel said on social media that the FBI believes "Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse."

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement that two FBI agents arrested Dugan "for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid arrest" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"No one is above the law," Bondi said on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

