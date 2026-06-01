Residents Are Being Warned Of Infections

Residents Are Being Warned Of Infections
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 1, 2026

New Hampshire residents are being warned about potentially dangerous infections as the number of mosquitoes rises.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says those insects have been known to trigger medical issues such as malaria and dengue fever.

Mosquitoes often breed in standing water so it’s recommended that people remove anything from their property that collects water like buckets and old tires.

Checking window screens for holes can also prevent mosquitoes from getting indoors.

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