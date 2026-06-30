Residents Are Bracing For Severe Heat
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Folks across New Hampshire are bracing for what is expected to be a severe heat wave. Accu-weather and the National Weather Service is already issuing an Extreme Heat Watch that will be in place from tomorrow until Friday for most of the Granite State.
Dangerously hot conditions are likely during that time period and heat index values may approach 110 degrees in some spots.