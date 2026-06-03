Residents Are Urged To Donate Blood

Residents Are Urged To Donate Blood
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 3, 2026

Granite State residents are being urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

The American Red Cross says it needs scheduled blood donations, which account for roughly 90-percent of those donations.

Numbers have been dropping over the last several weeks, and as a result, the blood supply is getting low.

Anyone who is interested in donating can set up an appointment by heading to redcrossblood.org or you can download the Red Cross Blood donor app.

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