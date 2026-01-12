Respiratory Illnesses On The Rise In Maine

The number of people across the state of Maine coming down with respiratory illnesses is continuing to rise.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s been a surge in multiple viruses including the flu, COVID-19 and norovirus.

There were 13-hundred 43 flue infections reported during the week of January 3rd alone, an increase of 60 from the week before and hospitalizations are also growing.

All of New England, with the exception of Vermont, is experiencing high flu activity.