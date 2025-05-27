RFK Jr. cuts COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy kids, pregnant women

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women -- a move that could alter guidance for doctors as well as some insurance coverage.

