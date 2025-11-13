Rian Johnson series ‘Poker Face’ canceled at Peacock

Mary Pat Thompson
November 13, 2025
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in 'Poker Face' season 2. (Sarah Shatz/Peacock)

Poker Face is ending at Peacock.

The mystery series from creator Rian Johnson will not return for season 3 at the streaming service, ABC Audio has learned.

Even still, all may not be lost for the show. Deadline reports that Johnson has plans to shop the show to other distributors for two additional seasons. There will be one major difference, however.

In this new iteration of the series, Natasha Lyonne would not return to the lead role of Charlie Cale. Instead, Peter Dinklage would take on the role of the sleuth who has the superpower to tell who is lying to them.

While she would be exiting the series as star, Lyonne plans to remain an executive producer.

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale," Johnson and Lyonne told Deadline. "We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

When Poker Face season 2 premiered back in May, it launched as a top-five title across all of streaming based on minutes viewed. It debuted as the #2 original streaming show based on average audience during the week of May 5. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

