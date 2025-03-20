Right main landing gear collapsed on impact in fiery Toronto plane crash: Preliminary report

Sam Sweeney, Clara McMichael, and Ayesha Ali, ABC Audio
March 20, 2025


(TORONTO) -- The right main landing gear collapsed on impact when a Delta flight landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport last month, with the wing hitting the runway and fuel spray causing a massive fire, according to a preliminary report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

There was no final cause of the crash in the report released Thursday, but the investigation found that the right main landing gear broke and collapsed on impact as the plane landed at a high descent rate.

The first officer, who was in her fifth straight day of flying, was at the controls of the plane, according to the report. She had 1,422 hours of flying total, which is below the Federal Aviation Administration minimum to be a commercial pilot.

She was able to fly commercially with a special exception from the FAA because she had a specific aviation degree and received a waiver, the report said.

All 80 people on board survived while 21 passengers were injured -- two seriously, the report said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

