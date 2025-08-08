River Accidents

River Accidents
August 8, 2025

The cause of an accident this morning in Manchester is under investigation. A vehicle plunged into the Merrimack River after it veered off I-293 north around six a.m. Firefighters found one person inside the vehicle who was taken to Elliott Hospital. No one else was found in the vehicle or in the river.

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash around 1:45 this morning on I-93 south in Tilton. State Police said it appeared the driver failed to negotiate a curve, the truck went through the center median guardrail and ended up on its side in the Winnipesaukee River. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.

Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

