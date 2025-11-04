‘Road House 2’ adds six professional fighters to cast

A photo of Rico Verhoeven. (Glory Kickboxing)

Road House 2 has added six professional fighters to its cast.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael "Venom" Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley have joined the cast of the action sequel. Additionally, Jay Hieron has been set to reprise his role as Jax "Jetway" Harris in the upcoming film.

This group of actors joins star Jake Gyllenhaal and the previously announced ensemble members Leila George, Aldis Hodge and Dave Bautista.

Will Beall wrote the film's script, although its plot still remains under wraps. The film's production will take place in the U.K., Malta and Savannah, Georgia.

The studio promises that the new film will be "an even bolder, more adrenaline-charged ride" that brings "the franchise’s signature fighting spirit to new heights," according to a press release.

Road House 2 is a direct sequel to the 2024 film Road House, which was a reboot of the '80s classic film starring Patrick Swayze.

Verhoeven is a 13-time and the reigning Glory heavyweight world champion fighter, who has been recognized as The King of Kickboxing. Chandler is a UFC fighter and has won many Fight Of The Night and Fight Of The Year honors. Page is a British mixed martial artist and a former kickboxing champion. Poirier is a former UFC lightweight fighter, and Thompson is a former kickboxing world champion currently competing in the UFC's welterweight division. Woodley is a professional fighter and boxer who has gone head to head with Jake Paul twice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.