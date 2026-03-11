Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, and with this group of nominations come a bunch of interesting facts. Here's a look at some fun facts about this season's crop of nominees.

Sinners achieved a rare feat to become the most-nominated film in Oscars history. With 16 nominations, it blew past the previous record holders La La Land, Titanic and All About Eve, which all earned 14 nominations each. Director Ryan Coogler and his producing partner and wife, Zinzi Coogler, are the first Black married couple to earn a nomination in any category. Zinzi Coogler is also the first Filipina producer and the third Black woman nominated for best picture.

International films were particularly dominant across many categories this year. Both Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent picked up many nominations across the board. Both films are up for the coveted best picture prize, as well as the best international feature film award. Stellan Skarsgård received his first-ever Oscar nom for his Sentimental Value performance, marking the first time an actor from a film not in the English language has been nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Speaking of The Secret Agent, its star Wagner Moura is the first Brazilian best actor nominee in Oscars history. He's the third Brazilian acting nominee overall, after Fernanda Torres received a best actress nomination last year for I'm Still Here and her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, received a nomination in the same category for the 1998 film Central Station.

Much has been said about Timothée Chalamet's feelings toward ballet and opera. But how about the fact that he is the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando, and second youngest overall, to earn three acting nominations at the Oscars. He's also nominated for best picture as a producer on Marty Supreme, which, at 30 years and 26 days old, makes him the youngest person to ever be double-nominated for producing and acting in the same year. He just beats out Warren Beatty, who was 30 years, 10 months and 20 days old when he received those nominations for the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

