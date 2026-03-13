Road to the Oscars 2026: Stellan Skarsgård says the older he gets, the better actor he is

Mary Pat Thompson
March 13, 2026
Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav Borg in 'Sentimental Value.' (Kasper Tuxen Andersen)

Stellan Skarsgård appeared in many iconic franchises and critically acclaimed films prior to Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value. But it's his performance as Gustav Borg in the 2025 movie that has earned him his first-ever Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. If he wins, he will become the first Swedish male actor to ever win an Oscar for acting, as well as the first Nordic male actor to do so.

At the time of the film's release, the 74-year-old actor spoke to ABC Audio about what this exciting season of life has been like and whether this momentum feels particularly different.

"I haven't played that many leading parts in America," Skarsgård said. "I mean, I've played some bad guys."

It's true: he was the baddie Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Dune. But he's also the morally gray Luthen Rael in Andor and one of Sophie's three lovable dads in Mamma Mia! He's right, they aren't leading parts, but they're surely memorable, and Skarsgård says he learns from them all.

"Every year I learn, and from every project, and I develop as an actor and I find I'm more experienced. It's a wonderful work," Skarsgård said.

The actor said the more that he continues acting, the more he can shed "all the anxieties of youth."

"You don't give a f*** about it. You become more simple," he said. "You peel off the layers of b*******."

The actor says the older he gets, the better actor he is.

"I'm getting better," he said. "Come back in 10 years. I'll be really good." 

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

