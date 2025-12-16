Rob Reiner’s son named suspect in parents’ murder, case to be presented to DA

Kevin Shalvey, Emily Shapiro, Alex Stone
December 16, 2025
Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer, is accused of killing his parents, and the case against him will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, according to police.

The Reiners' daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner had been living on his parents' property, according to a former family security guard.

Nick Reiner was not at home when his parents were found, law enforcement sources told ABC News, and he was taken into custody near the University of Southern California on Sunday night. He's been booked for murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, Nick Reiner worked with his dad on the movie Being Charlie, which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party; at the party Nick was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men and many more.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally …, married in 1989 and share three children: Jake, Nick and Romy.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

