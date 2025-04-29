Robbers posing as cops hold up NYC deli, remain at large: Police

National News
Megan Forrester, ABC News
April 29, 2025
NYPD

(NEW YORK) -- Four individuals are at large after posing as police officers and robbing a deli in New York City, officials said.

On Sunday at approximately 8:14 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a commercial burglary at a deli in Brooklyn, the NYPD said in a statement provided to ABC News.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed "four unidentified individuals had entered a commercial establishment, displayed a firearm and forced a 48-year-old male, a 68-year-old male and a 40-year-old male to the ground," police said.

The robbery, which was captured on surveillance footage, shows the suspects wearing NYPD jackets and zip-tying the victims.

The individuals fled the scene with a bag of "unknown property" in a dark-colored van in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The individuals were described as males with dark complexions, last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, officials said.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

The United Bodegas of America previously urged the NYPD to conduct live monitoring from every bodega, with a panic button in place at each establishment. Fernando Mateo, spokesperson for the organization, said earlier this month that panic buttons would "give the bodega owner a sense of security."

"These bodegas are community centers. They are places where people come not only to buy food, they come to socialize, to talk. We need the panic button to become law," Mateo said on April 18.

The United Bodegas of America is expected to plead once again on Tuesday for officials to instate panic buttons at bodegas.

