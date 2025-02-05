Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and more winners returning to present at this year’s Oscars

Mary Pat Thompson
February 5, 2025
The first batch of Oscars presenters have been revealed.

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year's ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

All four actors are returning to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year. They'll present the awards for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O'Brien will host the awards ceremony for the first time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

