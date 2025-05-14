Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Here Comes the Flood’ for Netflix

Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into his next project with two other A-listers.

The actor will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming film Here Comes the Flood.

Netflix made the announcement about the film on Wednesday. The trio will lead the movie, which is to be directed by Fernando Meirelles from a script by Mr. & Mrs. Smith writer Simon Kinberg.

Described as a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the film "is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses," according to Netflix.

While there's no word as to which actor will play the guard, the teller and the thief, Netflix says to stay tuned for more details and casting announcements for the film.

Along with directing, Meirelles will produce the film alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, while Samson Mucke will executive produce.



