Robert Pattinson sets out ‘To Catch a Predator’ as Chris Hansen in ‘Primetime’ official trailer

Robert Pattinson appears as Chis Hansen on the poster for the film 'Primetime.' (A24)

Robert Pattinson stars in the official trailer for Primetime.

A24 released a new trailer for the upcoming drama-thriller film on Thursday. It finds Pattinson in character as Chris Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator.

Primetime comes from Lance Oppenheim, who directs from a script by Ajon Singh. Along with Pattinson, the movie stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

Its official logline reads, "In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history." In a similar vein, the film's first poster includes the tagline, "Are you ready to make television history?"

This new trailer follows Pattinson in character as Hansen as he surprises a predator, played by Tony Revolori.

"Won't you have a seat right there?" Pattinson says to the man. "I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and we're doing a story on adults who try to meet teens online. You see how this looks, right?"

Later, we see an NBC executive speak to Pattinson's Hansen and Weaver's character, who is his producer.

"I don't really like your show. But America loves it. So I need to move you. To Catch a Predator. Nine p.m. Primetime," he says.

To Catch a Predator ran from 2004 to 2007 on NBC. It aired only 20 episodes, but was massively popular at the time.

Primetime releases in theaters nationwide on Sept. 25.

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