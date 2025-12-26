Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
December 26, 2025
'The Year: 2025' poster (ABC)

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David MuirMichael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A'Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

"It's just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?" Robin explains of her year-end special. "What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She's also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays," Robin shares. "You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year." She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.” 

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Year in Entertainment 2025: The TV that was top

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 26, 2025
Entertainment News

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60

Andrea Dresdale
Dec. 24, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital