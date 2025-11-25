Rochester Man Convicted Of Negligent Homicide

Rochester Man Convicted Of Negligent Homicide
November 25, 2025

A Rochester man is facing prison time after being convicted on a negligent homicide charge.

A jury found Paul Clement guilty yesterday for his role in a hit-and-run that took the life of New Hampshire Air National Guard Commander John Pogorek.

He and his son had stopped on Crown Point Road in Rochester last year to fix a strap on their trailer when Pogorek was struck by Clement who had been drinking at a nearby bar.

Clement is out on supervised bail and will be sentenced January 9th.

