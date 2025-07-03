Rock Climber Rescued After Falling

A rock climber was rescued by a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter after falling about 60 feet on Mount Washington yesterday.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, a call came in around 1 p.m. yesterday, reporting that a climber had fallen in the Pinnacle Buttress area on the upper end of Huntington Ravine.

The climber was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.

His injuries are considered serious. The injured climber was a man in his 30’s from New Orleans.