Rock Climber Rescued In North Conway

Rock Climber Rescued In North Conway
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 27, 2026

A 30-year-old rock climber from Portland, Maine, got stuck on Whitehorse Ledge in North Conway Sunday morning.

He was 500 feet above the ground when he reached a spot where he couldn’t safely climb up or down.

William Carron, who was  alone, called for help around eight a.m.

A nine member team from the Mountain Rescue Service got him safely down to the base of the cliff.

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