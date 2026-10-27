Rock Climber Rescued In North Conway
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
A 30-year-old rock climber from Portland, Maine, got stuck on Whitehorse Ledge in North Conway Sunday morning.
He was 500 feet above the ground when he reached a spot where he couldn’t safely climb up or down.
William Carron, who was alone, called for help around eight a.m.
A nine member team from the Mountain Rescue Service got him safely down to the base of the cliff.