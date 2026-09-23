Roman Colosseum closed for day after worker falls to death

The Colosseum in Rome, Italy photographed on September 10, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- A technician working on a rope inside Rome's Colosseum fell to their death on Tuesday night, officials said.

Italy's Ministry of Culture named the technician as Andrea Moretti, describing them as "a skilled high-altitude rope access worker."

Moretti died inside the ancient amphitheater following "a workplace accident," officials said on social media on Wednesday morning.

ANSA, the semi-official newswire, said the 22-year-old had been installing a new lighting system when they fell about 10 meters, or about 32 feet.

The Colosseum was closed to the public on Wednesday, officials said.

"A tragic event that leaves us shocked and devastated," Alessandro Giuli, the minister of culture, said in a statement. "The few words we can find are for Andrea, his family, and his loved ones: we offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to all for the senseless death of a young man dedicated to his work."

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