Rubio and Netanyahu meet in Israel to discuss Hamas war, Gaza City operation

(LONDON) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived on Sunday morning in Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war in Gaza.

"My focus will be on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas," Rubio said on social media ahead of his flight to Israel.

He added, "Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal."

The secretary and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, were greeted upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee.

Rubio later met one-on-one with Netanyahu before the two visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, also called the the "Wailing Wall," one of the world's most significant religious sites for the Jewish people. While there, Netanyahu said he and Rubio "buried a note among the stones."

Rubio and Netanyahu toured the archaeological site along with Netanyahu's wife, Sara, Rubio's wife, and Huckabee and his wife.

"I think his visit here is a testament to the resilience and strength of the American-Israeli alliance, which is as durable and strong as the stones of the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu said of Rubio's visit.

Netanyahu and Rubio, according to the prime minster's statement, offered a joint prayer for the safety of the hostages, as well as a special prayer honoring President Donald Trump, whom Netanyahu described as "a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

"Under President Trump, Secretary Rubio and their entire team, this alliance has never been stronger, and we appreciate it very much," Netanyahu's statement said. "Not only on behalf of the people of Israel today, but also on behalf of the generations of Jews who came before us, in the hope that we will rebuild our country with friends like you. Thank you, Marco."

During his meetings with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, Rubio is expected to "convey America’s priorities in the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader issues concerning Middle Eastern security, reaffirming U.S. commitment to Israeli security," according to the U.S. State Department.

Netanyahu and Rubio are also expected to discuss the planned Israeli operation to seize control of Gaza City, the largest city in the Gaza Strip, the State Department said.

Israel last week issued an order calling for residents of the city to evacuate, saying the Israeli military would operate "with great force" within the city.

