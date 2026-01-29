Ruling Is Issued On Vehicle Inspections

January 29, 2026

A federal judge is issuing a ruling on the future of vehicle inspections in the Granite State.

The judge has approved a preliminary injunction, ordering the state to continue those inspections that were originally supposed to end this weekend until further notice.

The state Department of Justice is reviewing the decision and is considering its next steps.

The company that runs the vehicle inspection program filed a lawsuit saying the state would be violating the Clean Air Act if inspections ended without EPA approval.

