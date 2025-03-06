‘Running Point’ gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
March 6, 2025
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024

Running Point’s season 2 is a slam dunk.

Netflix has renewed the basketball comedy just a week after season 1 premiered. The show, starring Kate Hudson, had ranked third on the streaming service’s chart of top 10 English-language series.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show,” co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement to Tudum.

She added, “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Hudson stars as a woman appointed president of a pro basketball team after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Hamilton’ cancels Kennedy Center run, citing ‘recent purge’ by Trump administration

ABC Audio
Mar. 6, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 adds six to cast and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 6, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital