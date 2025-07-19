Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 300 drones and missiles overnight

World News
Morgan Winsor and Nataliia Popova, ABC News
July 19, 2025

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday morning that Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with more than 300 drones and over 30 missiles.

The strikes, which occurred Friday night into Saturday morning, affected the regions of Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Zhytomyr.

At least one person was killed and six others, including a child, were injured in the southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding area, where an apartment building was damaged, according to Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, critical infrastructure was damaged in Sumy, leaving several thousand families without power. A residential building and critical infrastructure was also damaged in the eastern city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Zelenskyy.

"Target elimination is still ongoing — drones remain in the air," Zelenskyy warned. "Rescue operations are underway following the attack."

