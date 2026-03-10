Russia denies giving Iran intelligence on US troops in Middle East, Witkoff says

U.S. Sailors prepare ordnance on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury, Mar. 4, 2026. (US Navy)

(WASHINGTON) -- Russian officials denied in a phone call with President Donald Trump that they are sharing intelligence on U.S. military assets with Iran, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday.

"We can take them at their word," Witkoff said during an interview with CNBC. "That's a better question for the intel people, but let's hope that they're not sharing."

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday for about an hour.

"Yesterday on the call with the president, the Russians said that they have not been sharing. That's what they said," Witkoff said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that Trump and Witkoff sent a message to Russia that "if that was taking place. It's not something they would be happy with, and they hope that it is not taking place."

"As for further details about the discussions between these two leaders, I'll leave it to the president to divulge any more of that conversation," Leavitt said.

ABC News reported on Friday that the U.S. believes that Russia has been providing Iran the locations of American troops in the Middle East, including aircraft and ships, according to two people familiar with the intelligence.

An intelligence official confirmed to ABC News the U.S. belief that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran but did not say exactly what type of information was being shared.

The intelligence sharing could enable the Iranians to target specific locations with ballistic missiles and drones, putting U.S. service members at risk.

Trump himself downplayed Russia's involvement during a news conference Monday in Florida.

"... he wants to be helpful," Trump said of Putin and his involvement with Iran.

Putin has been a firm supporter of Iran as the conflict has unfolded. Putin congratulated the country's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and said in a statement that he reaffirmed Russia's "unwavering support for Tehran and our solidarity with Iranian friends" in a letter put out by the Kremlin.

Trump said that Putin was "very impressed" with Operation Epic Fury.

"We talked about that with President Putin. He was very impressed with what he saw because nobody's ever seen anything quite like it," Trump later added in the news conference.

Over the weekend, Trump said any intelligence sharing between Russia and Iran was inconsequential.

"If you take a look at what's happened to Iran in the last week, if they're getting information, it's not helping them much," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Miami.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.