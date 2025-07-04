Russia hits Kyiv with massive air attack, biggest of war so far

LONDON -- Russia overnight hit Ukraine with the biggest missile and drone attack of the war, launching a record number of drones at Kyiv.

Hundreds of Russian drones swarmed the capital all night as videos show huge fires and plumes of smoke on the skyline. Residents describe it as one of the most intense nights since the start of the full-scale invasion and people in Kyiv are waking up Friday morning to the city being blanketed by smoke from the fires still burning.

Russia launched over 500 drones, a huge number and the second time in less than a week it has launched the biggest air attack of the war. The attack comes after the Trump administration froze deliveries of critical air defense missiles to Ukraine.

The mayor of Kyiv said that at least 23 people were injured as many people spent the night sheltering in Kyiv’s metro system.