Trump blames Zelenskyy for ‘horrible job’ after Russia ballistic missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine

(LONDON) -- A Russian ballistic missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people on Sunday morning, emergency services said, as many there celebrated Palm Sunday.

"The enemy struck the civilian population again," acting Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote on Telegram. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that at least 34 people -- including two children -- were confirmed killed, with 117 others injured, including 15 children. Two missiles struck the center of the city, authorities said.

A day after the massive attack, President Donald Trump repeated familiar talking points blaming Ukraine for Russia's invasion, and claiming his predecessor and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin."

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine," he said in a post on Truth Social on Monday, echoing remarks he made to reporters on Sunday. "I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening."

Trump added that Russian President Vladimir Putin "respected" him, and said he is "working diligently to get the death and destruction to stop" though did not directly mention the current peace negotiations.

The Sumy City Council said the strike hit multiple buildings, including residential ones. "On this bright day of Palm Sunday, our community suffered a terrible tragedy," Kobzar wrote.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said the missiles used cluster munitions, which spray smaller sub-munitions over the target area. "A cluster munition missile is something the Russians do to kill as many civilians as possible," Yermak wrote on Telegram. "The strike on the city of Sumy is a deliberate shelling of civilians."

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the "terrible strike" hit "an ordinary city street, ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street."

"And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the lord's entry into Jerusalem," he added. "Only a scoundrel can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the relatives and friends. A rescue operation is underway now. All necessary services are working."

"A tough reaction from the world is needed," Zelenskyy wrote. "The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants an end to this war and murders. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace is impossible."

"Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and air bombs," Zelenskyy said. "We need the kind of attitude towards Russia that a terrorist deserves."

Foreign leaders and officials condemned the strike. Among them was Trump, who told reporters on Sunday that the attack was “terrible,” adding, "I was told they made a mistake, but I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post to X, "Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it -- with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President [Donald] Trump."

"Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia," Marcon added. "France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as, "The Russian version of a ceasefire."

Keith Kellogg, Trump's Ukraine envoy, wrote on X that the strike "by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy crosses any line of decency. There are scores of civilian[s] dead and wounded. As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong. It is why President Trump is working hard to end this war."

ABC News' Natalia Popova, Natalia Kushnir and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

