Russia ready to ‘fight to the last Ukrainian,’ Putin says amid US peace drive

(LONDON and KYIV, Ukraine)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin said a U.S. delegation is expected to arrive in Moscow in the first half of next week to discuss the latest American proposal to end the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference during a visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, Putin said no draft peace agreement had been agreed to in recent talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, only a list of issues to be discussed.

Putin also said it was "pointless" to sign any documents with Ukraine's current leadership, alleging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lacked legitimacy to do so.

In a series of hardline statements -- his most extensive comments on the latest U.S.-proposed peace plan to date -- Putin repeated some of Russia's most hardline demands, including that Ukrainian troops must withdraw from territory Moscow claims. Putin ruled out signing any ceasefire deal before Ukrainian troops withdraw.

"If Ukraine's troops leave the territory occupied, then military action will stop. If they won't leave then we will achieve that by armed force," Putin said.

He also said recognition of Russia's occupation of Crimea, Donbas and a swath of eastern and southern Ukraine must be part of negotiations with the U.S.

Putin projected confidence about Russia's battlefield position, claiming there was a "positive dynamic" everywhere on the front. The president said Russia was "ready in principle" to "fight to the last Ukrainian."

Ahead of Witkoff's expected trip to Moscow next week, Putin said the latest American peace proposals "can be the basis for future agreements."

"Overall, we see that the American side is taking into account our position, which was discussed before Anchorage and after Alaska," he added, referring to his August summit with Trump. "In some areas, we definitely need to sit down and seriously discuss specific issues," Putin said.

Putin also answered questions about a leaked recording of a purported phone call between President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, in which Witkoff appeared to be offering Ushakov advice on how Moscow could present its own peace plans to Trump.

"This may be some kind of fake news," Putin said. "Maybe they really did eavesdrop. Actually, this is a criminal offense; eavesdropping is illegal in our country. It's not about us. It's about the battle of opinions between the collective West and the U.S. over what needs to be done to end the hostilities."

