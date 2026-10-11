Russia strikes power plant in Ukraine after Trump announces energy ceasefire

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Russia has attacked a power plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv despite President Donald Trump’s statement earlier Sunday that both sides had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," according to Ukrainian officials.

A local official told ABC News the thermal power plant CHP-5 was struck at least twice, causing a fire. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement confirmed Russia had attacked the plant, as well as another in Kyiv, saying it had taken place after Trump's announcement.

Announcing the energy ceasefire earlier on social media, Trump said both Russia and Ukraine had agreed and that it would immediately come into effect, but Zelenskyy has said Ukraine was caught off guard by the announcement. Russia has yet to comment.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump's post said.

Zelenskyy was surprised by Trump's announcement and only learned about it from social media, a senior source in Ukraine's presidential office told ABC News. Ukraine, however, was ready to accept it immediately if Russia agrees, Zelenskyy said.

Shortly before Trump’s declaration, Zelenskyy told Jon Karl on "This Week" that Ukraine wanted an immediate "energy ceasefire" that would see it stop striking Russian oil refineries provided the Kremlin halted attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

Zelenskyy, in his evening address, said Ukraine is "ready not to strike at Russian energy, and we are counting on Russia’s similar readiness."

"Ukraine has proposed many de-escalation steps," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia wants it."

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