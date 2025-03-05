Russia ‘will never agree’ to European peacekeepers in Ukraine, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a signing ceremony at the Supreme Council of Russia and Belarus, December 6, 2024, in Minsk, Belarus. President Putin is having a one-day trip to Belarus. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko -- a close ally of President Vladimir Putin -- warned that the Kremlin "will never" accept a European troop deployment to Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv continue to maneuver for advantage in U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations.

In a wide-ranging interview with blogger Mario Naufal published late Tuesday, Lukashenko praised President Donald Trump's forthright approach to Russia's war on Ukraine and suggested Putin was ready to make peace.

Any proposal is unlikely to win Russian support if it includes the deployment of European forces into Ukraine, Lukashenko said.

"Russia will never agree to this," he said. "At least, this is Russia's position today. Especially since the leadership of the European Union, primarily in the person of Germany and France, is taking a very aggressive position at the moment."

But the Belarusian leader also countered attacks by Trump and Putin on the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while offering Belarus as a location for peace negotiations. Unsuccessful ceasefire talks were held in Belarus in the hours and days after Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

"There is no need to push Zelenskyy now," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state-owned news agency. "We need to convince and come to an agreement with Zelenskyy, because a large part of Ukrainian society is behind Zelenskyy."

"If you want, come. Here, it is nearby -- 200 kilometers from the Belarusian border to Kyiv," Lukashenko added. "We will come to an agreement calmly, without noise, without shouting."

"Tell Trump: I am waiting for him here together with Putin and Zelenskyy. We will sit down and come to an agreement calmly," he said. "If you want to come to an agreement."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded positively to the offer of talks in Minsk. "This issue has not been brought up or discussed in any way," Peskov told reporters Wednesday, as quoted by the state-run Tass news agency. "This is our main ally. Therefore, for us it is the best place for negotiations."

Moscow has repeatedly accused NATO and its members of seeking to use Ukraine as a launching pad for aggression against Russia. Putin cited NATO expansion since the collapse of the Soviet Union as a key Russian grievance in the run up to his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lukashenko appeared to play down that issue. "It is not so much about NATO expansion to the east, but about the threats that were created in Ukraine," he said of Putin's decision to launch the 2022 attack.

Leaders in Kyiv have framed the proposed and contentious U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal as a means to securing long-term American backing, and as a possible bridge to lasting U.S. security guarantees. Lukashenko suggested that the deal, which seems to have become a cornerstone of Trump's Ukraine strategy, may unsettle the Kremlin.

"I have not discussed these issues with Russia and Putin," he said. "But, most likely, this could be alarming if Russia feels that these agreements will go beyond the framework of economic relations."

Lukashenko repeatedly appealed directly to Trump, who he described as an "incredible person" and a political "bulldozer."

The Belarusian leader also encouraged the U.S. to align closer with Russia -- a prospect that has unsettled European and Ukrainian leaders since Trump's return to the White House. Indeed, Trump's decision this week to freeze all U.S. military aid to Ukraine left officials in Kyiv and across Europe reeling.

"The U.S. is the first country in the world, high-tech, rich," Lukashenko said. "They are capable of many things. Russia understands this. And Russia will strive to establish very good relations with the United States of America."

"In order for the planet to be in balance, so that there are no incomprehensible wars, like in the Middle East or in Ukraine, so that there are no conflicts, an alliance between Russia and the United States is possible and very important," he added. "An alliance for economic development. It is possible and important. It will last a long time."

The Belarusian leader appeared to chastise Trump for his unique political style, warning that the president must deliver on his promises.

"There are too many statements that should not have been made at all," Lukashenko said. "You need to cool down after the elections. And you need to take steps in the interests of U.S. voters, first of all, and, secondly, the entire world community."

"You don't have much time to prove to American society that you are capable of something," he continued. "If you don't do this, the Republicans will suffer a crushing defeat in the next elections. And it will be justified."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.