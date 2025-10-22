Russian aerial strike on Ukraine kills 6, including 2 children, as kindergarten hit, Kyiv says

Officials carry the children after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Russia overnight launched a heavy air attack on Ukraine -- including striking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles -- that killed at least six people, including two children.

It came hours after plans for President Donald Trump’s proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to fall apart, leaving hopes of movement in the coming days towards ending the war once again in tatters.

Russia also directly struck a kindergarten in the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to Kyiv.

At least one drone hit the building where nearly 50 young children were inside, Ukrainian officials said.

Fortunately many or all were in its shelter, the local governor said.

"Fortunately, the children were in shelter during the alarm, and they were not injured," the governor said on Telegram."In total, 48 children were rescued by the State Emergency Service units. Four people were hospitalized, two of them are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition. Two more injured received outpatient medical care."

Images released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine show firefighters carrying terrified toddlers to safety from the destroyed building.

Kharkiv’s regional State Emergency Service told ABC News one person had been killed and nine injured in the strikes on the city on Wednesday morning.

Forty-eight children were evacuated from the kindergarten. They are experiencing "acute stress reactions," a spokesperson said.

Dozens of people also have had to be rescued in Kyiv after Russian drones and debris struck their high-rise apartment buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the attacks showed Russia doesn’t “feel enough pressure for dragging out the war."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.