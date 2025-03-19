Russian drone hits Ukraine hospital after Putin, Trump discuss possible ceasefire

(LONDON) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said overnight missile and drone attacks launched by Russia showed that Moscow's claimed support for a ceasefire in Ukraine is not "real."

Ukrainian authorities reported airstrikes in several regions of the country, including a drone attack on a hospital in the northeastern city of Sumy. The barrage came hours after Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed to a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure as part of the White House's peace efforts.

"Now in many regions you can literally hear what Russia really needs," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "About 40 Shaheds in our sky, air defense is working," the president added, referring to the Iranian-designed strike drone used by Russia.

"Unfortunately, there are hits, and precisely in civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy continued. "It is precisely such night attacks by Russia that destroy our energy, our infrastructure, the normal life of Ukrainians. And the fact that this night was no exception shows that we must continue to put pressure on Russia for the sake of peace."

Ukraine's air force reported a total of six missiles and 145 drones fired into the country overnight. Seventy-two drones were shot down, the air force said, with another 56 lost in flight without causing damage. The Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were affected by the attack, the air force wrote on Telegram.

"Today, Putin actually rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire," Zelenskyy said. "It would be right for the world to reject any attempts by Putin to drag out the war in response."

"Sanctions against Russia. Aid to Ukraine. Strengthening allies in the free world and working towards security guarantees," the president added. "And only a real cessation by Russia of attacks on civilian infrastructure as evidence of a desire to end this war can bring peace closer."

Russia's military claimed to have neutralized seven of its own drones after receiving Putin's partial ceasefire order. The Defense Ministry said the drones were destroyed while in the air having been aimed at "Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities related to the military-industrial complex" in the Mykolaiv region.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that the call between Trump and Putin was a "detailed and frank exchange of views." Putin did not agree to the full 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and Ukraine, the Kremlin statement said, with the Russian leader again framing any pause in the fighting as beneficial to Ukraine's armed forces.

The two sides did agree to a ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks, the Kremlin said, after which Putin "immediately gave the relevant order to the Russian troops."

Hours later, Russian authorities reported a drone attack on an oil depot facility in the southern Krasnodar Krai region's Kavkazsky district.

"Due to falling debris there was a fire at the oil depot," the local administration said in a statement posted to Telegram. "The pipeline between the tanks was damaged."

Local authorities reported no casualties, though added that 30 workers were evacuated from the area and operations suspended.

The region's Operational Headquarters Telegram channel said the fire at the depot spread to more than 18,000 square feet in size via a leak in a tank. "Emergency services are keeping the situation under control," it said, noting that "179 people and 54 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire."

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 57 Ukrainian drones overnight. The ministry said the attack in Krasnodar Krai represented "another provocation specially prepared by the Kyiv regime aimed at disrupting the peace initiatives of the U.S. president."

The Russian federal air transport agency Rosaviatsia said operations were temporarily suspended at airports in the cities of Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Nizhnekamsk, though did not specify the reason. Flights at Russian airports are regularly disrupted during drone attacks.

The White House said on Tuesday after the call between Trump and Putin that the two leaders "agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."

Trump, in his own social media post later Tuesday, called the hourslong conversation "very good and productive."

"We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote.

Trump also said securing the 30-day ceasefire sought by Ukraine "would have been tough," in a released clip of a pre-taped interview on Fox News.

