Russian lieutenant general shot by assailant in Moscow, investigators say

World News
Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
February 6, 2026
 Russian Police officers walk next to the entrance of a residential building on Volokolamsk Highway, where an assassination attempt on General Lieutenant Alexeyev (Alekseev) was made earlier in the morning, on February 6, 2026, in Moscow, . (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, a high-ranking Defense Ministry official, was shot and injured in an ambush-style attack on Friday in a residential area of Moscow, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia and state-affiliated media. 

"According to investigators, on Feb. 6, 2026, in a residential building located on Volokolamskoye Highway in Moscow, an as-yet-unidentified individual fired several shots at a man and fled the scene,” Svetlana Petrenko, the committee’s spokesperson, said in Russian on the Telegram messaging app.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Petrenko said. She did not immediately describe the extent of his injuries.

State-affiliated news outlet TASS identified the victim as Alexeyev, adding that a criminal investigation had been launched.

"Special services are currently doing their job," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. "Of course, this has been reported to the head of state. We wish the general a speedy recovery."

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, claimed without evidence that Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may be responsible for the shooting. He suggested that it may be an attempt by Ukraine to disrupt negotiations between Washington, Kyiv and Moscow.

"The regime is ready to do anything to convince its Western sponsors not to lag behind the United States in their desire to derail the process of achieving a just settlement," Lavrov told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

