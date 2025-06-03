Russian strikes kill 7 across Ukraine hours after latest peace talks

State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- At least seven people were killed and 27 were injured across Ukraine overnight into Tuesday as Russia continued long-range attacks on multiple cities, local officials said.

Ukraine's air force said it recorded 112 Russian drones launched into the country overnight, 75 of which were either shot down or neutralized in flight. The air force reported impacts in 11 locations across the country.

Most of the reported deaths were clustered in two northeastern regions of Ukraine, close to the front lines.

Three people were killed and 20 were injured by a Russian cluster rocket attack on the city of Sumy, local authorities said. At least five rockets landed in open areas of the city center, the Sumy Regional Administration said, including along a busy road filled with cars and morning commuters.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post to social media that the "savage strike" was a "fully deliberate attack on civilians."

Another three people were killed and six were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling, the regional military administration said.

One person was killed and 13 were injured by Russian fire in the southern Kherson region, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the local military administration.

Five people were also injured by strikes in the northern city of Chernihiv and five others in the southern Black Sea coast city of Odesa, according to officials there.

In his Tuesday morning message, Zelenskyy said the ongoing Russian attacks indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no genuine interest in peace, despite the Kremlin's participation in ongoing U.S.-brokered talks to end its 3-year-old invasion.

Ukrainian and Russian representatives met in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday for a second round of direct negotiations, the two sides having previously gathered in the city for the first round in May. That meeting allowed the first face-to-face peace talks between the two sides since the spring of 2022.

"It is obvious: without global pressure -- without decisive actions from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who has the power -- Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire," Zelenskyy wrote on Tuesday.

"Not a single day goes by without Russia striking Ukrainian cities and villages," the president continued.

"Every day, we lose our people to Russian terror. Every day, Russia gives new reasons for tougher sanctions and stronger support for our defense. I am grateful to everyone around the world who is promoting exactly this agenda: sanctions for aggression and the killing of people, and assistance in defending the lives of Ukrainians."

Ukraine continued its own long-range strike campaign into Russia overnight. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said its forces downed eight Ukrainian drones on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday's Istanbul talks were held despite Ukraine's audacious covert operation targeting Russian strategic bombers on Sunday, in which drones concealed in the back of trucks attacked at least five airfields deep inside Russian territory.

Zelenskyy told ABC News' Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz that the attack was a "strategic operation" that "is definitely reducing Russia's potential, and demonstrates that Ukraine is working on certain steps."

"Unless they will stop, we will continue," he said.

Asked whether he was satisfied with President Donald Trump's administration's involvement, Zelenskyy told Raddatz, "We are looking for very strong steps on the part of President Trump to support the sanctions and to force President Putin to stop this war, or at least proceed with the first stage of putting an end to this war -- that is the ceasefire."

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Oleksiy Pshemyskiy contributed to this report.

