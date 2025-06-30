Ryan Gosling is sent to space in ‘Project Hail Mary’ official trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 30, 2025
Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Gosling is a reluctant space traveler in the official trailer for Project Hail Mary.

The Amazon MGM film is based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there.

Ryland must successfully complete an interstellar mission to save Earth from a disaster. This leads him to meet an alien who is also trying to save its own species.

"I just woke up from a coma. I'm several light years from my apartment and I'm not an astronaut," Ryland says in the trailer.

"If you don't go, you die. With the rest of us," Eva, played by Sandra Hüller, tells him in response.

He does not respond very well to the idea of taking on such a dangerous mission.

"I put the not in astronaut," Ryland says. "I've never done anything—I've never done a space—I can't even moonwalk!

The Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the upcoming movie.

Milana Vayntrub also stars alongside Gosling and Hüller.

Project Hail Mary blasts off into movie theaters and IMAX screens on March 20, 2026. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taraji P. Henson set to make her Broadway debut in revival of August Wilson play

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Jun. 30, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

In brief: Matt Reeves has finished ‘The Batman: Part II’ script and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital