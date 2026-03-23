Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ debuts at #1 at the box office

Entertainment News
Jill Lances
March 23, 2026
Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in 'Project Hail Mary' (Amazon MGM Studios)

For many movie fans, their weekend project was going to see Project Hail Mary.

The Ryan Gosling sci-fi flick brought in $80.58 million in its opening weekend to debut at #1. According to Variety those numbers make Project Hail Mary the biggest debut of 2026 so far, and also the biggest ever opening for Amazon MGM, surpassing 2023’s Creed III, which brought in $58 million in its debut week.

Disney’s Hoppers, which has spent the last two weeks in the top spot, slipped to #2 with $18 million, followed by the Indian Hindi-language thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge at #3 with a $9.57 million debut. The horror flick Ready or Not 2: Here I Come debuted at #4 with just over $9 million.

Reminders of Him rounds at the top 5 with $8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office 
1. Project Hail Mary - $80.58 million
2. Hoppers – $18 million 
3. Dhurandhar The Revenge - $9.57 million
4. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come - $9.1 million
5. Reminders of Him – $8 million
6. Scream 7 – $4.3 million
7. GOAT – $3.5 million
8. Undertone – $3 million
9. Wuthering Heights – $475,000 
10. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $280,000

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