Ryan Wedding, former Olympian turned FBI most wanted fugitive, arrested: Sources

Luke Barr, Alex Stone, Ivan Pereira, and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
January 23, 2026
Ryan Wedding of Canada competes in the qualifying round of the men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding event during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games at the Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah, Feb. 14, 2002. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Ryan Wedding, the former Olympic snowboarder investigators said has been leading a major drug ring, was arrested Friday, multiple sources told ABC News.

The 44-year-old Canadian has been on the FBI's Most Wanted list in connection with indictments that allege he is responsible for trafficking "multi-ton quantities of cocaine" from Colombia and connected with several murders for hire in Canada and Mexico.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

