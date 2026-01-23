Ryan Wedding, former Olympian turned FBI most wanted fugitive, arrested: Sources
(NEW YORK) -- Ryan Wedding, the former Olympic snowboarder investigators said has been leading a major drug ring, was arrested Friday, multiple sources told ABC News.
The 44-year-old Canadian has been on the FBI's Most Wanted list in connection with indictments that allege he is responsible for trafficking "multi-ton quantities of cocaine" from Colombia and connected with several murders for hire in Canada and Mexico.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
