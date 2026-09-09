Rye Vote On Barn Swallows

Rye Vote On Barn Swallows
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 9, 2026

Voters in the town of Rye supported two conflicting articles on the town’s ban on allowing migratory barn swallows inside the Goss Farm Barns.

One petition supporting the birds ban and another seeking to end the ban were both approved at the Rye polls.

According to the Rye Town Clerk, around 2,300 voters cast ballots yesterday setting a new town primary election turnout.

The migratory barn swallow species’ annual return to Rye was the reason there were two articles on the ballot relating to the issue because the Conservation Commission voted back in February to seal off the barn and block the birds from going indoors because of the accumulation of feces.

The barn swallows have been locked out from the Goss Farm in Rye which the town has owned since 2010.

What happens next is still undetermined.

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