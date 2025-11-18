Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 18, 2025
Sadie Sink attends the 'Stranger Things' season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare's classics.

The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.

Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.

"In a minute there are many days," an Instagram post announcing the production reads. "Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy."

Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 18, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 reunion gets release date, trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 18, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital